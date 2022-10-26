© 2022 WYPR
On The Record

Election judges needed; Poring over process

Published October 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
Early voting starts Oct. 27 in Maryland. Photo: Melissa Gerr

Elections call for enormous people power and attention to detail. The Baltimore City Board of Elections director Armstead Jones describes the struggle to train … and retain elections judges. Then we talk with Whitney Quesenberry, executive director at the Center for Civic Design to hear how they work to simplify ballots and the voting process.

Links: Early voting poll locations, Register to become an election judge, Vote 411 Maryland for ballot information and more, Center for Civic Design.

