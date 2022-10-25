© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Races to watch across Maryland and a Baltimore ballot question breakdown

Published October 25, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
People check in to vote at Edmondson Westside High School during Maryland's primary election, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

It’s a dead heat in the race for Anne Arundel county executive, and on the Eastern Shore, Maryland’s lone Republican congressman faces a progressive challenger. Days before early voting starts, we talk politics with Maryland Matters founding editor Josh Kurtz.

Then, at the bottom of the Baltimore City ballot - questions about police and an underground conduit system. We break down some ballot questions with Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
