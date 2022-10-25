Races to watch across Maryland and a Baltimore ballot question breakdown
It’s a dead heat in the race for Anne Arundel county executive, and on the Eastern Shore, Maryland’s lone Republican congressman faces a progressive challenger. Days before early voting starts, we talk politics with Maryland Matters founding editor Josh Kurtz.
Then, at the bottom of the Baltimore City ballot - questions about police and an underground conduit system. We break down some ballot questions with Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo.