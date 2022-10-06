© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

LifeBridge Health's Center for Hope expands oversight of Safe Streets sites

Published October 6, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
Safe Streets logo

Freedom Jones directs violence intervention for the Center for Hope at LifeBridge Health, which currently oversees four Safe Streets sites in Baltimore and will adopt two more next year. There, outreach workers mediate conflict before it turns deadly. We ask Jones about stopping gun violence and treating the trauma it causes.

Learn more about Mayor Scott's plans for violence prevention and community violence intervention.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordSafe StreetsGun Violence
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie