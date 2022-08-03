Census data reveals the burden of incarceration on Baltimore

While people in state prison come from all over Maryland, new Census data reveal the lopsided burden on some communities - the southern Eastern Shore, Hagerstown, and most acutely, Baltimore City.

The report, produced by the Justice Policy Institute and the Prison Policy Initiative, is titled, "Where people come from: The geography of mass incarceration in Maryland."

Keith Wallington of the Justice Policy Institute says the findings cast doubt on what is being done to prevent incarceration and reduce recidivism, "In many cases, individuals are going back to these same neighborhoods they come from, which are neighborhoods that have seen sustained investments in the justice system at the expense of other investments."

Check out data on the number of people in prison in 2020 from each Maryland county and from Baltimore City neighborhoods.

Then, Michael Harris of the Baltimore re-entry program, Face Inc. - Freedom Advocates Celebrating Ex-Offenders - talks about the challenges that confront returning citizens. Harris is a recipient of a 2022 Weaver Award. Learn more here.