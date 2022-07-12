Preventing overdose, saving lives

Opioid overdoses take thousands of lives. And now Xylazine, a tranquilizer meant for large animals, has been discovered as a cutting agent, through a rapid analysis program led by Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center. A whopping 80 percent of drugs tested show additives, says OOCC director Robin Rickard:

“Fentanyl is in absolutely everything-- it’s in cocaine, it’s in pills, and you’re playing Russian roulette when you’re out there using. Now Xylazine is out there, it’s just not safe to use anything right now.”

Then Kam Kerr, from the Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition, on why they advocate for safe-use spaces to prevent overdose and save lives:

“People who use drugs are human beings and deserve dignity and respect.”