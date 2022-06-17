Stories from the Stoop: Elliot Wagenheim

Here’s a Stoop Story from Elliot Wagenheim about his best moment as a father.

Lots of ways to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend! The fourth annual Skill Sharing Juneteenth event will take place tomorrow, with music, food trucks, the Swoozy clothing swap and more! It will be at the Current Space, 421 North Howard St.

From 1 to 6 p.m. tomorrow, MICA will host an Indigo Talk and Dye Workshop as Kibibi Ajanku unveils the heritage and practice of West African dye traditions. It will be at MICA, 131 West North Street in Baltimore.

On Sunday, the Historic East Towson Juneteenth Music Festival will take place from 1-6pm at the Elks Lodge on East Pennsylvania Ave.

And especially for kids, on Sunday afternoon, the SoulStock and Culture Queen Juneteenth Jubilee at Bliss Farms in east Baltimore.

