© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Stories from the Stoop: Elliot Wagenheim

Published June 17, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT
Senator Stoop Storytelling
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series

Here’s a Stoop Story from Elliot Wagenheim about his best moment as a father.

You can hear more stories at Stoopstorytelling.com.

Lots of ways to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend! The fourth annual Skill Sharing Juneteenth event will take place tomorrow, with music, food trucks, the Swoozy clothing swap and more! It will be at the Current Space, 421 North Howard St.

From 1 to 6 p.m. tomorrow, MICA will host an Indigo Talk and Dye Workshop as Kibibi Ajanku unveils the heritage and practice of West African dye traditions. It will be at MICA, 131 West North Street in Baltimore.

On Sunday, the Historic East Towson Juneteenth Music Festival will take place from 1-6pm at the Elks Lodge on East Pennsylvania Ave.

And especially for kids, on Sunday afternoon, the SoulStock and Culture Queen Juneteenth Jubilee at Bliss Farms in east Baltimore.

Link to all Juneteenth listings in Baltimore

Tags

On The Record On the RecordFather's DayJuneteenthWYPR Programs
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maddie Bristowe
Maddie is WYPR’s Digital Communications Associate, helping with all things digital for the station. She is a recent graduate of Fordham University where she studied Communications and Economics. Maddie started in public radio during her time at Fordham at 90.7 FM WFUV, New York’s music discovery station. She produced the weekly radio show/podcast Cityscape, an exploration of the people, places, and spirit of New York City. She also produced two award-winning audio documentaries for WFUV, Back to the Garden: Remembering Woodstock and You Should Know Their Names.
See stories by Maddie Bristowe