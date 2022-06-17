'Better Boys, Better Men' author Andrew Reiner on masculinity

Many boys and young men are feeling stressed, even depressed--and detached from people around them. Andrew Reiner observes it in some of the classes he teaches at Towson University, and he spoke with scores of males of all ages as he researched his book, Better Boys, Better Men.

Reiner explains, “A lot of boys do not ask for help because they have been taught that message that if you’re going to be a competent, ascending man, you’ve got to learn to handle things on your own. And I heard that time, and time, and time again from the boys and young men that I interviewed.”

Reiner sees a link between the man-up-and-zip-it approach and some violence in society, He argues teaching boys to pay attention to all their emotions would make them healthier men.

