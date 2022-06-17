© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

'Better Boys, Better Men' author Andrew Reiner on masculinity

Published June 17, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
Better Boys, Better Men
"Better Boys, Better Men: The New Masculinity That Creates Greater Courage and Emotional Resiliency" by Andrew Reiner.

Many boys and young men are feeling stressed, even depressed--and detached from people around them. Andrew Reiner observes it in some of the classes he teaches at Towson University, and he spoke with scores of males of all ages as he researched his book, Better Boys, Better Men.

Reiner explains, “A lot of boys do not ask for help because they have been taught that message that if you’re going to be a competent, ascending man, you’ve got to learn to handle things on your own. And I heard that time, and time, and time again from the boys and young men that I interviewed.”

Reiner sees a link between the man-up-and-zip-it approach and some violence in society, He argues teaching boys to pay attention to all their emotions would make them healthier men.

Links to Reiner's other writings and appearances:
The Baltimore Sun: "On Father’s Day, some dads just want to parent without the stereotypes"

CNN: "A shadow pandemic in male suicide"

NBC THINK: "For Father's Day, let's redefine masculinity so dads can give boys what they need"

The New York Times: "Talking to Boys the Way We Talk to Girls"

The New York Times: "Building Emotional Safety Nets for Men"

Nobody Told Me! Podcast: "Andrew Reiner: ...it's important to ask for help"

PBS NewsHour: "A Brief But Spectacular take on being, and raising, better men"

The Washington Post: "For many men, apps can be ‘an important gateway to mental health’"

On The Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maddie Bristowe
Maddie is WYPR’s Digital Communications Associate, helping with all things digital for the station. She is a recent graduate of Fordham University where she studied Communications and Economics. Maddie started in public radio during her time at Fordham at 90.7 FM WFUV, New York’s music discovery station. She produced the weekly radio show/podcast Cityscape, an exploration of the people, places, and spirit of New York City. She also produced two award-winning audio documentaries for WFUV, Back to the Garden: Remembering Woodstock and You Should Know Their Names.
