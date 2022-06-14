Pass the Mic: PRIDE edition!

Today we Pass the Mic to LGBTQ advocate and educator Jabari Lyles. His guest -- Londyn Smith de Richelieu, Baltimore City’s new Director of LGBTQ Affairs -- talks about the need to change the culture and attitude toward trans folks from within City Hall.

Then Lyles is joined by Legacy Forte, head of BMORE BLAXK , talking about resources they provide for Black trans youth and Toby, a trans tenth-grader at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, on the message she picks up from youth-centered anti-trans legislation across the US:

“They want to send the message to younger people because they want to tell them when they’re young: your existence is wrong. You shouldn’t feel safe in your existence. You shouldn’t feel ok with your existence.”

Links: Baltimore Office of LGBTQ Affairs, BMORE BLAXK, Trans Maryland resources, The PRIDE Center of Maryland.