Optimism as Baltimore gears up for the summer tourism season

How much of Baltimore’s economy depends on tourism? As the summer season gets started this weekend, Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, discusses reenergizing the city’s hospitality and tourism industries. “Based on the trend line to date, we’re trending up,” he says. “So if we can achieve that 27 million in visitors at the end of the summer of 2022, I believe that’s a good news story for Baltimore.”

Then, how are local business leaders recovering from the pandemic and preparing for summer? Bob Haislip, general manager of the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court, discusses changes in travelers’ booking habits, and Lesley Malin, producing executive director of the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, tells us how theater is bouncing back.

