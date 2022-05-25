How does long COVID interrupt a child's life?

We get a picture of the complexities long COVID from pediatric neurologist Dr. Laura Malone, who co-directs Kennedy Krieger’s Pediatric Post-COVID19 Rehabilitation Clinic.

Malone says everyday life can change dramatically for patients: “They can no longer play the sports they were doing. They’re having difficulty just walking the dog around the neighborhood. And they’re finding with their schoolwork, their grades are dropping. Sometimes these symptoms last a few weeks, a few months.”

Then, a COVID vaccine for kids under five may be available next month. Pediatrician Dr. Jim Rice shares concerns he’s hearing from parents, and why it makes sense to vaccinate children who have recovered from COVID. Check out this Facebook Live about vaccination.

