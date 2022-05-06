Emerging long COVID research raises questions about risk factors, variants

More than 80 million Americans have contracted COVID, and as many as one-third were left with lingering symptoms. Maybe brain fog, or unremitting fatigue.

Epidemiologist Priya Duggal leads the Johns Hopkins long COVID study. Every new COVID infection could turn into long COVID, Duggal warns, and researchers don’t yet know why, "For severe COVID, we had a very clear profile of who may be most likely to get hospitalized. Obviously other people also got hospitalized that weren’t older, or weren’t male, or didn’t have comorbidities, but the majority of people sort of fit a profile. We don’t have that for long COVID.”

We hear about emerging research into the causes and effects of long COVID.