On The Record

Emerging long COVID research raises questions about risk factors, variants

Published May 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Two women wear masks on the New York subway.

More than 80 million Americans have contracted COVID, and as many as one-third were left with lingering symptoms. Maybe brain fog, or unremitting fatigue.

Epidemiologist Priya Duggal leads the Johns Hopkins long COVID study. Every new COVID infection could turn into long COVID, Duggal warns, and researchers don’t yet know why, "For severe COVID, we had a very clear profile of who may be most likely to get hospitalized. Obviously other people also got hospitalized that weren’t older, or weren’t male, or didn’t have comorbidities, but the majority of people sort of fit a profile. We don’t have that for long COVID.”

We hear about emerging research into the causes and effects of long COVID.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record.
