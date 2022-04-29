© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Cllctivly: A network to grow Black Genius

Published April 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
Edit II .jpg
Jamye Wooten saw a gap: Black-led nonprofits in Baltimore lacked funds, resources and networking connections, yet they were duplicating services. Wooten created Cllctivly to uplift Black Genius and re-frame the narrative of his hometown. Provided by Jayme Wooten

Media and pop culture … like HBO’s current series, “We Own this City,” or from two decades ago, “The Wire” … help perpetuate a violent narrative about Baltimore.

But Jamye Wooten intends to reframe the city’s reputation. The nonprofit he created, called Cllctivly, works to create and fund a network of people doing good, which tells a different story:

“Narrative goes hand in hand with resource mobilization and so narrative is important for us in our work. So we believe that we should be the ones - that folks within our communities should be the ones telling our own stories and making sure we’re highlighting the great work happening here in the city.”

Links: Cllctivly, Adaptive Village campaign, Bridgespan report about racial inequity in philanthropy.

Tags

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBlack owned businessesBlack Baltimore
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr