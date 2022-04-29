Cllctivly: A network to grow Black Genius

Media and pop culture … like HBO’s current series, “We Own this City,” or from two decades ago, “The Wire” … help perpetuate a violent narrative about Baltimore.

But Jamye Wooten intends to reframe the city’s reputation. The nonprofit he created, called Cllctivly, works to create and fund a network of people doing good, which tells a different story:

“Narrative goes hand in hand with resource mobilization and so narrative is important for us in our work. So we believe that we should be the ones - that folks within our communities should be the ones telling our own stories and making sure we’re highlighting the great work happening here in the city.”

Links: Cllctivly, Adaptive Village campaign, Bridgespan report about racial inequity in philanthropy.

