© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Data-driven and heart-led: Wes Moore seeks the Democratic nomination for governor

Published April 27, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
Wes Moore_Dem4MDGov_widecrop.png
Wes Moore, the former CEO of one of the nation's largest anti-poverty organizations, is making his first run for elective office as a Democratic primary candidate for Maryland Governor, with running mate Aruna Miller. (photo courtesy Moore-Miller for Maryland)

Nonprofit CEO, author, and combat veteran Wes Moore is seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor.

In the wake of the pandemic, Moore says economic issues are a priority: helping families get back to work, at higher wages, and closing the racial wealth gap--as is public safety. In his view, reducing and preventing violence requires investment in community-based work aimed at interrupting violence.

Plus, how would he create public-service jobs for every high-school graduate who wants one?

Read more about the campaign's platforms here.

Tags

On The Record On the RecordWes MooreMDElections2022Maryland primary election
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie