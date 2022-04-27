Data-driven and heart-led: Wes Moore seeks the Democratic nomination for governor
Nonprofit CEO, author, and combat veteran Wes Moore is seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor.
In the wake of the pandemic, Moore says economic issues are a priority: helping families get back to work, at higher wages, and closing the racial wealth gap--as is public safety. In his view, reducing and preventing violence requires investment in community-based work aimed at interrupting violence.
Plus, how would he create public-service jobs for every high-school graduate who wants one?
Read more about the campaign's platforms here.