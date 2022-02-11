Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu on what the United States can learn South Africa

Rev. Nnontombi Naomi Tutu, daughter of the late Anglican archbishop who resisted and helped end South Africa’s apartheid, has led Truth and Reconciliation workshops for groups dealing with conflict.

As an adult--raising three children, working as an ordained priest--she has lived in both South Africa and the U.S., and concluded the U.S. is not dealing with its racial past, "Attempting to hide from your history simply expands the effects of the wounds of that history. It drags out the impact of that history on generations to come."

Rev. Tutu is coming to Maryland next week for McDaniel College’s first Black History Month Convocation. The hour-long event takes place Wed., Feb. 16, at 6 pm in WMC Alumni Hall and is free and open to the public. A livestream via Zoom will also be available through advance registration.