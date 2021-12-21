Baltimore native André De Shields on making it to Broadway

When André De Shields won a Tony award for creating the agile, elegant messenger-god Hermes in the Broadway musical Hadestown, he said he was making good on a decades-old promise to be a native son Baltimore could be proud of.

De Shields was born 75 years ago into a large family, to a mother who yearned to be a dancer and a father who would have loved to be a singer.

He graduated from Baltimore City College before striking out for fame and genius onstage - what he felt was destiny. We hear what mountains he plans to climb next.

Check out the "Hadestown" NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert. Watch his Tony Award acceptance speech here.

Original air date: November 23, 2021.