Why global vaccine access is still faltering; CRS in Afghanistan

Published December 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST
edit_marco_verch_creative_commons.jpg
Marco Verch/Flickr Creative Commons
/

Ten months ago, Dr. Ruth Faden, Johns Hopkins bioethicist and advisor to the World Health Organization on Covid 19 vaccination, said the global rollout of vaccines was failing. We checked in with her again -- she says there is still a lot of work to be done:

“So the challenge now is shifting. There is enough global vaccine supply, but we still have high income countries capturing the market and we still have big distribution problems.”

Plus, what is life like on the ground in Afghanistan? Sean Callahan, CEO of Catholic Relief Services, back from a recent trip there, sees a humanitarian and economic crisis that’s getting worse.

Links: Covax, Catholic Relief Services

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
