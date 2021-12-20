Why global vaccine access is still faltering; CRS in Afghanistan

Ten months ago, Dr. Ruth Faden, Johns Hopkins bioethicist and advisor to the World Health Organization on Covid 19 vaccination, said the global rollout of vaccines was failing. We checked in with her again -- she says there is still a lot of work to be done:

“So the challenge now is shifting. There is enough global vaccine supply, but we still have high income countries capturing the market and we still have big distribution problems.”

Plus, what is life like on the ground in Afghanistan? Sean Callahan, CEO of Catholic Relief Services, back from a recent trip there, sees a humanitarian and economic crisis that’s getting worse.

