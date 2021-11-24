© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Pass the Mic: Lose the Native American stereotypes

Published November 24, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST
Kerry Hawk Lessard (top left) talks with artist and healer Judy Tallwing McCarthey (top right) and public health researcher Tara Maudrie (bottom) about the rich Native American culture they share; why Native lives depend on accurate Covid-19 data, and how they have flipped the script on Native American Heritage Month. Photos: Melissa Gerr

Today we’re sharing our platform, in our series called ‘Pass the Mic.” We invite a host to choose the guests and direct the conversation. This month, host Kerry Hawk Lessard, head of Native American LifeLines, talks with Judy Tallwing McCarthey about art as healing and the stereotypes some non-natives hold of Native Americans:

“Stop mythologizing us. I’m not a myth, dammit. I’m a real human being. I have grandkids and kids and bills to pay. But I have a culture and ancestors that go back generations and I know them.”

Then Lessard welcomes Tara Maudrie, who explains why her methods of public-health research derive from the storytelling she learned from her ancestors.

Links: Judy Tallwing McCarthey artwork, Native American LifeLines, Native American LifelLines Instagram #UrbanNativeLegends, Tara Maudrie, @TheIndigFoodie

