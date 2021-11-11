© 2021 WYPR
Putting the health and well-being of veterans first

Published November 11, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST
MH veterans flags
The 2014 Veterans Day tribute hosted by North Charleston, South Carolina. Credit: North Charleston/Flickr

This Veterans Day, a look at two efforts dedicated to the health and well-bring of those who served.

We speak with Shanita Burch, who oversees the VA Maryland Health Care System’s Community Resource and Referral Center, located at the Baltimore VA Annex. Tyrone Johnson, a U.S. Army veteran, went from homeless to living in his own apartment with the help of the center. Learn more about housing assistance here.

Then, Katie Kilby founded the Baltimore Military Muster to bring veterans together. Board member Michael Desmond describes the isolation he felt returning home from Marine Corps deployment, "Everything looked familiar, but the people were all different." The group's next meet-up is December 7th at Checkerspot Brewing.

