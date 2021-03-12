-
-
NewsA bill that would prevent landlords from charging tenants late fees until after they receive public assistance funds ran into a mixed reception in a city…
-
Governor Hogan says Maryland’s vaccine progress is now bottlenecked by limited supply. Vaccine administrators struggle with a hard-to-reach population of…
-
Baltimore landlords would not be able to evict tenants whose leases have expired under a bill introduced to the City Council Monday night.Councilman…
-
As Maryland’s annual General Assembly session opens Wednesday, a coalition of lawmakers and advocates are pushing a package of bills that would provide…
-
Baltimore City Council members and housing advocates announced a legislative package Monday afternoon to address housing insecurity. The bills will be…
-
A recent report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows COVID-19’s sweeping effects on children’s health in all 50 states. The pandemic has exacerbated a…
-
Mayor Jack Young has signed a bill into law guaranteeing lawyers for renters facing eviction, making Baltimore the seventh jurisdiction in the country to…
-
Activists experiencing homelessness in Baltimore led a march from the Shot Tower to City Hall on Saturday.They chanted “evictions have got to go” and…
-
The Baltimore County Council is voting on a bill Monday evening that aims to protect tenants from eviction during the pandemic. The bill consists of…