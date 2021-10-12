© 2021 WYPR
Baltimore City pilot program turns food scraps into compost

Published October 12, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT
compost
With the right mix of water, air, nitrogen, and carbon, food scraps can turn into nutrient-rich spread for your garden. Credit: MPCA Photos/Flickr

Food‌ ‌waste‌ ‌rotting‌ ‌in‌ ‌a‌ ‌landfill‌ ‌has‌ ‌no‌ ‌future.‌ ‌As‌ ‌compost,‌ ‌old‌ scraps‌ ‌morph‌ ‌into‌ ‌a‌ ‌nutrient-dense‌ ‌spread‌ ‌for‌ ‌your‌ ‌garden.‌ ‌

‌We‌ ‌hear‌ ‌from‌ ‌‌Kristyn‌ ‌Oldendorf‌‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Baltimore‌ ‌City‌ ‌ Department‌ ‌of‌ ‌Public‌ ‌Works‌ ‌about‌ ‌a‌ ‌pilot‌ ‌program‌ ‌to‌ ‌collect‌ ‌food‌ ‌waste‌ ‌at‌ ‌drop-off‌ ‌stations.‌ ‌‌

And‌ ‌‌Marvin‌ ‌Hayes‌,‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Baltimore‌ ‌Compost‌ ‌Collective,‌ ‌gives‌ ‌us‌ ‌a‌ ‌how-to‌ ‌on‌ ‌backyard‌ ‌composting,‌ ‌including‌ ‌making‌ ‌sure‌ ‌your‌ ‌mixture‌ ‌is‌ ‌moist. Check out youth entrepreneur @kenny.captures on Instagram.

Links:
Baltimore GROW Center compost workshops
Baltimore City Food Scrap Drop-off
UMD Extension Compost Guide

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
