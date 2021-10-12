Baltimore City pilot program turns food scraps into compost
Food waste rotting in a landfill has no future. As compost, old scraps morph into a nutrient-dense spread for your garden.
We hear from Kristyn Oldendorf of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works about a pilot program to collect food waste at drop-off stations.
And Marvin Hayes, of the Baltimore Compost Collective, gives us a how-to on backyard composting, including making sure your mixture is moist. Check out youth entrepreneur @kenny.captures on Instagram.
Links:
Baltimore GROW Center compost workshops
Baltimore City Food Scrap Drop-off
UMD Extension Compost Guide