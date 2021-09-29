The Scoop About What's Brewing In Downtown Baltimore

Downtown West Baltimore is in the middle of a serious makeover. The Baltimore Development Corporation is working with developers to forge a 21st-century version of the bustling commercial hub that thrived in that area decades ago. Here’s Colin Tarbert, head of the BDC:

“The vision is to create a whole mix of uses in a fairly small area to recreate that vibrancy.”

Then, owners of two new brick-and-mortar businesses talk about why they’re excited to be part of the renaissance. Lynnette Dodson co-owns Cuples Tea House and Nicole Foster is co-founder and CEO of Cajou Creamery:

“We’re especially proud to be on the 400 block of Howard where there are 5 black-owned businesses that have moved in.”

