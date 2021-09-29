© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

The Scoop About What's Brewing In Downtown Baltimore

Published September 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT
Photo_2021-09-29_10-48-34_AM.png
Cajou Creamery owners (L) Nicole Foster and Dwight Campbell and Cuples Tea House owners Lynnette and Eric Dodson are proud to be a part of the Howard St. renaissance in downtown Baltimore. Credit: Schaun Champion for Cajou Creamery and DuRaun Epps (@eppsgraphics IG) for Cuples Tea House.

Downtown West Baltimore is in the middle of a serious makeover. The Baltimore Development Corporation is working with developers to forge a 21st-century version of the bustling commercial hub that thrived in that area decades ago. Here’s Colin Tarbert, head of the BDC:

“The vision is to create a whole mix of uses in a fairly small area to recreate that vibrancy.”

Then, owners of two new brick-and-mortar businesses talk about why they’re excited to be part of the renaissance. Lynnette Dodson co-owns Cuples Tea House and Nicole Foster is co-founder and CEO of Cajou Creamery:

“We’re especially proud to be on the 400 block of Howard where there are 5 black-owned businesses that have moved in.”

Links: Cajou Creamery, Cuples Tea House, More about Downtown West Baltimore plans.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
