© 2021 WYPR
Fall 2021 Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Playwright And Author R. Eric Thomas On Being 'Here For It'

Published September 23, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
Here For It cover
Credit: Penguin Random House

Growing up in west Baltimore, R. Eric Thomas often felt like an outsider. He was a Black student at a mostly white private school; he was gay in a Baptist family.

Thomas’ memoir, "Here For It, or How to Save Your Soul in America," follows humorous and heartfelt detours in his journey of self-acceptance.

We hear how R. Eric Thomas got his start with a failed attempt at satire … how code-switching helped him hone his writing … and why his family’s lexicon included an opera from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordBaltimore authorsauthor interviews
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast