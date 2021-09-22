Playwright And Author R. Eric Thomas On Being 'Here For It'

Growing up in west Baltimore, R. Eric Thomas often felt like an outsider. He was a Black student at a mostly white private school; he was gay in a Baptist family.

Thomas’ memoir, "Here For It, or How to Save Your Soul in America," follows humorous and heartfelt detours in his journey of self-acceptance.

We hear how R. Eric Thomas got his start with a failed attempt at satire … how code-switching helped him hone his writing … and why his family’s lexicon included an opera from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.