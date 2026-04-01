Rousuck's Review: 'Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike' at the Everyman

It's time for one last visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who has been joining Tom for nearly two decades, first on Maryland Morning, and later on Midday, with her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Everyman Theatre's new production of the 2013 hit Broadway comedy, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

credit Teresa Castracane Photography Chinai Routté plays a soothsaying cleaning lady in Everyman Theatre's production of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike."

Directed by Everyman's retiring founder and artistic director Vincent Lancisi, the play centers on middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia. They've lived boring and tedious lives caring for the family homestead in rural Pennsylvania, until their glamorous, world-traveling movie-star sister Masha sweeps in with her sexy young boyfriend, Spike.

The Tony Award-winning comedy by the late American playwright and satirist Christopher Durang — inspired by the works of Anton Chekhov — is a funny and moving exploration of family tensions and the challenges of finding purpose in a changing world.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike continues at the Everyman through Sunday, April 19, 2026. For showtimes and ticket info, click here.

[This review was originally scheduled to air live on today’s Midday show, but it was pre-empted by NPR’s special coverage of today’s Supreme Court oral arguments. Instead, Judy and Tom recorded their conversation in a WYPR studio following today’s broadcast.]