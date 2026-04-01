2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Rousuck's Review: 'Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike' at the Everyman

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallAmy WaltersRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 1, 2026 at 6:01 PM EDT
Megan Anderson, Bruce Randolph Nelson and Beth Hylton play siblings in Everyman Theatre's production of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," directed by Vincent Lancisi.
credit Teresa Castracane Photography
Megan Anderson, Bruce Randolph Nelson and Beth Hylton play siblings in Everyman Theatre's production of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," directed by Vincent Lancisi.

It's time for one last visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who has been joining Tom for nearly two decades, first on Maryland Morning, and later on Midday, with her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Everyman Theatre's new production of the 2013 hit Broadway comedy, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Chinai Routté plays a soothsaying cleaning lady in Everyman Theatre's production of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike."
credit Teresa Castracane Photography
Chinai Routté plays a soothsaying cleaning lady in Everyman Theatre's production of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike."

Directed by Everyman's retiring founder and artistic director Vincent Lancisi, the play centers on middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia. They've lived boring and tedious lives caring for the family homestead in rural Pennsylvania, until their glamorous, world-traveling movie-star sister Masha sweeps in with her sexy young boyfriend, Spike.

The Tony Award-winning comedy by the late American playwright and satirist Christopher Durang — inspired by the works of Anton Chekhov — is a funny and moving exploration of family tensions and the challenges of finding purpose in a changing world.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike continues at the Everyman through Sunday, April 19, 2026. For showtimes and ticket info, click here.

[This review was originally scheduled to air live on today’s Midday show, but it was pre-empted by NPR’s special coverage of today’s Supreme Court oral arguments.  Instead, Judy and Tom recorded their conversation in a WYPR studio following today’s broadcast.]

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayRousuck's ReviewJ. Wynn RousuckEveryman TheatreTheaterWYPR Arts
Stay Connected
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
See stories by Amy Walters
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes