Rousuck's Review: 'Water for Elephants' at The Hippodrome

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom with another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. Today, she tells us about the new touring company production of Water for Elephants, the hit Broadway musical that's now onstage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

The 2024 musical, which was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, tells the story of young Jacob Jankowski who, after experiencing a family tragedy, moves on to find a new life with a traveling circus during the Great Depression of the 1930s. The show features exciting circus acrobatics, original music, and intricate puppetry to tell its tale of love and personal survival.

The musical's original direction is by Jessica Stone, with a book by Rick Elice and music by PigPen Theatre Co., based on the novel by Sara Gruen.

Water for Elephants continues at The Hippodrome Theatre through Saturday, October 4.