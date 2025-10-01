2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rousuck's Review: 'Water for Elephants' at The Hippodrome

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
Helen Krushinski and Zachary Keller star in the touring production of "Water for Elephants," now onstage at Baltimpore's Hippodrome Theatre.
Helen Krushinski and Zachary Keller star in the touring production of “Water for Elephants," now onstage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom with another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. Today, she tells us about the new touring company production of Water for Elephants, the hit Broadway musical that's now onstage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

The 2024 musical, which was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, tells the story of young Jacob Jankowski who, after experiencing a family tragedy, moves on to find a new life with a traveling circus during the Great Depression of the 1930s. The show features exciting circus acrobatics, original music, and intricate puppetry to tell its tale of love and personal survival.

The musical's original direction is by Jessica Stone, with a book by Rick Elice and music by PigPen Theatre Co., based on the novel by Sara Gruen.

Water for Elephants continues at The Hippodrome Theatre through Saturday, October 4.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
