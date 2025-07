Dr. Leana Wen joins Midday for our monthly series, Healthwatch. This month, she discusses public concern for future access to flu, COVID, and measles vaccines. Additionally, she provides federal resources beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for reliable information on vaccines and health.

Courtesy Photo Dr. Leana Wen is a Washington Post columnist, professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health, and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.