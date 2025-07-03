2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The riveting story of a desperate phase of the American Revolution in 'The Fate of the Day'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT

Rick Atkinson is the author of seven narrative histories about five American wars. Today he will take us back in time discussing the American Revolution written in the The Fate of the Day: the a of America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1778.

This is the second book from his trilogy and covers the most desperate phase of the Revolutionary War.

The British Are Coming is the first volume of the Revolution Trilogy. Atkinson has won numerous awards, including Pulitzer Prizes for history and journalism.

Midday WYPR BooksMidday Podcastauthor interviewsMiddayhistory
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
