The riveting story of a desperate phase of the American Revolution in 'The Fate of the Day'

Rick Atkinson is the author of seven narrative histories about five American wars. Today he will take us back in time discussing the American Revolution written in the The Fate of the Day: the a of America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1778.

This is the second book from his trilogy and covers the most desperate phase of the Revolutionary War.

The British Are Coming is the first volume of the Revolution Trilogy. Atkinson has won numerous awards, including Pulitzer Prizes for history and journalism.