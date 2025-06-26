The art of Vincent Stringer celebrates Pride and spirituality
Today is Midday on the Arts with artist, singer and poet Vincent Dion Stringer.
Stringer is an artist, a singer and a poet. Their art work touches on different topics such as race, faith, and societal issue.
My Soul is a Witness: A Journey Through Art and Spirituality, featuring a collection of Stringer's work, is running through July 20 at the First and St. Stephens United Church of Christ in Baltimore.