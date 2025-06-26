2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The art of Vincent Stringer celebrates Pride and spirituality

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT
Today is Midday on the Arts with artist, singer and poet Vincent Dion Stringer.

Stringer is an artist, a singer and a poet. Their art work touches on different topics such as race, faith, and societal issue.

My Soul is a Witness: A Journey Through Art and Spirituality, featuring a collection of Stringer's work, is running through July 20 at the First and St. Stephens United Church of Christ in Baltimore.

