Former Capital Gazette editor reflects on tragedy 7 years later in 'Pressed to Kill'

In the summer of 2011, a story appeared in the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis about a man who was charged with criminally harassing a classmate. This person later sued the newspaper for defamation, but his case was thrown out by a judge.

On June 28, 2018, seven years after the story about the disgruntled reader appeared in the paper, the man shot his way into the paper’s newsroom and murdered five members of the staff: Rob Hiassen, Wendy Winters, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Gerald Fischman.

Tom Marquardt, the former editor of the Capital Gazette newspapers, joins Midday to discuss his new book on this tragic incident, Pressed to Kill: Inside Newspapers' Worst Mass Murder.