2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Former Capital Gazette editor reflects on tragedy 7 years later in 'Pressed to Kill'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Pressed to Kill Cover Book
Pressed to Kill Cover Book

In the summer of 2011, a story appeared in the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis about a man who was charged with criminally harassing a classmate. This person later sued the newspaper for defamation, but his case was thrown out by a judge.

On June 28, 2018, seven years after the story about the disgruntled reader appeared in the paper, the man shot his way into the paper’s newsroom and murdered five members of the staff: Rob Hiassen, Wendy Winters, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Gerald Fischman.

Tom Marquardt, the former editor of the Capital Gazette newspapers, joins Midday to discuss his new book on this tragic incident, Pressed to Kill: Inside Newspapers' Worst Mass Murder.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsjournalismWYPR Booksauthor interviewsMidday
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes