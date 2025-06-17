Claire McCardell, the fashion maven from Frederick, Maryland

Claire McCardell, a Frederick native, was one of the 20th century’s most influential fashion designers. But few know her story.

Now, McCardell is the subject of an exhibition at the Maryland Center for History and Culture, and a new book by Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson, McCardell: The Designer Who Set Women Free.

Dickinson joins Midday to discuss her book, which is out today. She is an award-winning author whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Harper’s, The Washington Post Magazine, and many other publications.