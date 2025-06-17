2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Claire McCardell, the fashion maven from Frederick, Maryland

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 17, 2025 at 12:27 PM EDT
Author photo by Stefani Foster LaBrecque.
Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson, right, is the author of a new book about an underappreciated fashion designer from Frederick, Maryland.

Claire McCardell, a Frederick native, was one of the 20th century’s most influential fashion designers. But few know her story.

Now, McCardell is the subject of an exhibition at the Maryland Center for History and Culture, and a new book by Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson, McCardell: The Designer Who Set Women Free.

Dickinson joins Midday to discuss her book, which is out today. She is an award-winning author whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Harper’s, The Washington Post Magazine, and many other publications.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
