2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Chronic illness and health equity with GBMC'S Dr. John Chessare

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
John B. Chessare is the President and CEO of GBMC HealthCare, in Baltimore, Maryland.
John B. Chessare is the President and CEO of GBMC HealthCare, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dr. John Chessare is set to retire after 15 years as the President and CEO of GBMC Healthcare, a nonprofit in-patient and out-patient care provider that employs more than 2,000 nurses and physicians on its Towson campus, and in several other locations across our region.

Chessare joins Midday to discuss the latest health trends, including rising incidences of cancer, and how to address chronic illness in a clinical setting.

Plus, a critique of the state's reimbursement model to hospitals, and the strengths and weaknesses of that approach. And how could possible cuts to Medicaid and other federal welfare programs impact Maryland healthcare and health outcomes?

A pediatrician by training, Chessare held senior positions at healthcare organizations in Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio before taking the reins of GBMC in 2010.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayGBMCHealthcare
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes