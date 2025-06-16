Chronic illness and health equity with GBMC'S Dr. John Chessare

Dr. John Chessare is set to retire after 15 years as the President and CEO of GBMC Healthcare, a nonprofit in-patient and out-patient care provider that employs more than 2,000 nurses and physicians on its Towson campus, and in several other locations across our region.

Chessare joins Midday to discuss the latest health trends, including rising incidences of cancer, and how to address chronic illness in a clinical setting.

Plus, a critique of the state's reimbursement model to hospitals, and the strengths and weaknesses of that approach. And how could possible cuts to Medicaid and other federal welfare programs impact Maryland healthcare and health outcomes?

A pediatrician by training, Chessare held senior positions at healthcare organizations in Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio before taking the reins of GBMC in 2010.

