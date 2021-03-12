-
As Maryland’s annual General Assembly session opens Wednesday, a coalition of lawmakers and advocates are pushing a package of bills that would provide…
Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that starting Thursday, indoor visitation may begin in nursing homes that are not experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks or…
Getting in-person cancer care may come with added risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. But doctors have been thinking of new forms of treatment and taking…
When it comes to COVID-19 statistics, the Native American community is funneled into the category of ‘other.’ What does that mean for accessing…