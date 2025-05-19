Maryland's former Sen. Ben Cardin gives his insider perspective on U.S. Congress and more

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin was a formidable force in Maryland and national politics for 58 years before retiring from elected office last January.

Cardin joins Midday to discuss the latest from U.S. Congress.

The former senior senator was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1966 at the age of 23, while he was still in law school. He rose to become the youngest Speaker of the House of Delegates in MD history. He served for 20 years in the US House of Representatives, and 18 years in the United States Senate, retiring as the Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

