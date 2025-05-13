2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Artists often doubt themselves. These local authors say the solution is to 'walk with doubt.'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:27 PM EDT
A pair of local authors join Midday to discuss self-doubt, resiliency and creativity.

Amy Bernstein is an author and playwright, with a new book called Wrangling the Doubt Monster: Fighting Fears, Finding Inspiration. 

Sharon J. Burton is a visual artist, a poet and the founder of Spark Your Creative Coaching, where she works with people at mid-life who need help unblocking their creative potential. Her book is called Creative Sparks: 21 Affirmations and Inspiration for Creativity at Midlife.

They will be appearing along with fellow authors Erica Ginsberg and Frankie Rollins tonight at the Ivy Bookshop for a panel discussion about emotional resilience and creative practice.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
