Artists often doubt themselves. These local authors say the solution is to 'walk with doubt.'

A pair of local authors join Midday to discuss self-doubt, resiliency and creativity.

Amy Bernstein is an author and playwright, with a new book called Wrangling the Doubt Monster: Fighting Fears, Finding Inspiration.

Sharon J. Burton is a visual artist, a poet and the founder of Spark Your Creative Coaching, where she works with people at mid-life who need help unblocking their creative potential. Her book is called Creative Sparks: 21 Affirmations and Inspiration for Creativity at Midlife.

They will be appearing along with fellow authors Erica Ginsberg and Frankie Rollins tonight at the Ivy Bookshop for a panel discussion about emotional resilience and creative practice.