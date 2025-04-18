2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
From the governor's office: state budget, deportations and Moore's trip abroad

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Gov. Wes Moore at a press conference on Friday, February 28, 2025. Photo courtesy of Maryland Governor's Press Office.
Photo courtesy of Maryland Governor's Press Office
Gov. Wes Moore at a press conference on Friday, February 28, 2025 along with Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Gov. Wes Moore is on his way back to Maryland after leading a trade and investment trip abroad to Japan and South Korea.

Fagan Harris, a longtime friend and colleague of Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss the trip, the state's newly printed budget and more.

In 2012, a decade before being elected governor, Moore and Harris founded Baltimore Corps, a non-profit organization focused on employment. When Moore was elected in 2022, he tapped Harris to be his Chief of Staff.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMaryland Governor Wes Moore
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
