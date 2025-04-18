From the governor's office: state budget, deportations and Moore's trip abroad

Gov. Wes Moore is on his way back to Maryland after leading a trade and investment trip abroad to Japan and South Korea.

Fagan Harris, a longtime friend and colleague of Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss the trip, the state's newly printed budget and more.

In 2012, a decade before being elected governor, Moore and Harris founded Baltimore Corps, a non-profit organization focused on employment. When Moore was elected in 2022, he tapped Harris to be his Chief of Staff.

