Rep. Sarah Elfreth on busy first months in Congress, and the future of Maryland's federal workers

Rep. Sarah Elfreth passed the 100-day mark in her first term representing Maryland's 3rd Congressional District.

Much of her attention is focused on the plight of Maryland's federal workforce, which has seen rapid reduction under the Trump administration. In March, Elfreth introduced legislation called the “Protect Our Probationary Employees Act.” She has also held town halls and listed resources to assist federal workers who are facing layoffs.

We ask the congresswoman about her impressions of Congress, the erroneous deportation of a Maryland man and the impact of tariffs in the Free State.