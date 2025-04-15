2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rep. Sarah Elfreth on busy first months in Congress, and the future of Maryland's federal workers

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Joined by fired federal probationary workers, Rep. Sarah Elfreth, D-Md., speaks at a news conference about the Protect Our Probationary Employees Act on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
/
AP
Joined by fired federal probationary workers, Rep. Sarah Elfreth, D-Md., speaks at a news conference about the Protect Our Probationary Employees Act on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Rep. Sarah Elfreth passed the 100-day mark in her first term representing Maryland's 3rd Congressional District.

Much of her attention is focused on the plight of Maryland's federal workforce, which has seen rapid reduction under the Trump administration. In March, Elfreth introduced legislation called the “Protect Our Probationary Employees Act.” She has also held town halls and listed resources to assist federal workers who are facing layoffs.

We ask the congresswoman about her impressions of Congress, the erroneous deportation of a Maryland man and the impact of tariffs in the Free State.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
