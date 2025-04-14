2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Midday's Town Hall with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 14, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball speaks on February 7, 2025. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
Emily Hofstaedter
/
WYPR
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball speaks on February 7, 2025.

Midday is holding a special Town Hall with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. He has recently announced the first tranche of cuts intended to close a budget gap of more than $100 million while offering support to the thousands of federal employees that reside in the county.

The school system, renowned for being one of the best in the state, submitted a $1.26 billion operating budget request that the County Executive described as “surprising, unattainable and unaffordable.”

Additionally public safety and youth violence is on the minds of County residents after a spike in crime in Columbia.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMidday NewsmakerHoward County
