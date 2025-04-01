A glimpse into the chaos of U.S. Congress in new book, 'Mad House'

Recent polling reveals approval ratings for U.S. Congress remains low at 29%. In February of 2021, in the wake of the insurrection at the Capital, the approval number was 6 points higher.

The 118th Congress began in turmoil in 2021 and remained in turmoil for the next two years. In terms of number of bills passed, it was the least productive Congress in more than 40 years. But not only was it unproductive, it was also spectacularly outrageous and dysfunctional.

My two guests today bear witness to that dysfunction in a fascinating and infuriating book that chronicles the disorder and chaos in excruciating detail. New York Times correspondents Annie Karni and Luke Broadwater witnessed the dysfunction as they covered the lawmakers. Their new book is Madhouse: How Donald Trump, MAGA Mean Girls, a Former Used Car Salesman, a Florida Nepo Baby, and a Man with Rats in His Walls Broke Congress.

