As the Maryland legislature nears the end of the 2025 session, the budget still needs work

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 28, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
The Maryland State House. Photo by Matt Bush/WYPR.
Matt Bush/WYPR
The Maryland State House in Annapolis.

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn the 2025 session on April 7, a week from Monday.

State law requires the legislature to pass a balanced budget before then, but consensus among lawmakers has yet to be reached.

The state House passed its spending plan a couple of days ago, and the Senate is likely to begin debating their version on Monday.

Del. Jason Buckel, the Republican House Minority Leader from Allegany County, joins Midday to discuss his strong opposition to the package of taxes included in the House bill.

But first, WYPR Senior Reporter and Editor Rachel Baye shares her reporting as lawmakers wrangle a budget agreement in Annapolis.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
