As the Maryland legislature nears the end of the 2025 session, the budget still needs work

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn the 2025 session on April 7, a week from Monday.

State law requires the legislature to pass a balanced budget before then, but consensus among lawmakers has yet to be reached.

The state House passed its spending plan a couple of days ago, and the Senate is likely to begin debating their version on Monday.

Del. Jason Buckel, the Republican House Minority Leader from Allegany County, joins Midday to discuss his strong opposition to the package of taxes included in the House bill.

But first, WYPR Senior Reporter and Editor Rachel Baye shares her reporting as lawmakers wrangle a budget agreement in Annapolis.

