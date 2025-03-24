2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Did changes to cash bail help or hurt Maryland's local jails?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 24, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
Officers stand outside the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, May 12, 2005, in downtown Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
STEVE RUARK/AP
Officers stand outside the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, May 12, 2005, in downtown Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

Maryland continues to grapple with its bail system. When someone is arrested for a crime, a judge can decide if they can be held in jail until trial. These defendants are legally innocent until their trial is held, but judges can decide to detain people who are deemed a flight risk, or a threat to public safety.

The criminal justice system works this way across the country. However, in Maryland, a much higher number of pretrial defendants are being held in jail due to issues with bail.

Today Midday examines bail reform with investigative journalist Maddi O’Neill and Editor-in-Chief of the Garrison Project Ethan Brown. The Garrison Project is an independent journalism organization covering mass incarceration.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBail reformCriminal Justice
