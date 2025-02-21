© 2025 WYPR
A Black man gains his freedom and helps others escape slavery in 'Flee North'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 21, 2025 at 12:06 PM EST

In a special Midday broadcast for Black History Month, we revisit our conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Scott Shane.

He retired from the Times in 2019 and dove into a very different kind of project: a book that tells the story of the extraordinary Thomas Smallwood. The book is Flee North: A Forgotten Hero and the Fight for Freedom in Slavery’s Borderland.

Born into slavery, Smallwood purchased his freedom and helped hundreds of other enslaved people escape their bondage in the Baltimore-Washington area. He capped off these successful escapes by taunting slave holders in print. Along the way, Smallwood coined the term “underground railroad.”

Shane wrote a compelling, meticulously researched book seeking to catapult Thomas Smallwood out of historical obscurity and into the light of recognition he deserves.

Midday Black History
