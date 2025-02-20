© 2025 WYPR
Sen. Angela Alsobrooks addresses the state's federal workforce woes, sharp government cuts

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 20, 2025 at 11:19 AM EST
FILE - Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, center, listens during a bill hearing on a measure to increase funding for school construction in Maryland, on Jan. 23, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. Alsobrooks announced Tuesday, May 9, 2023, that she will run for the Senate seat that is opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)
-
/
-
AP Photo/Brian Witte

U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks defeated former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan last November to win the seat held for 18 years by former Sen. Ben Cardin.

Alsobrooks joins Midday to discuss a busy first 6 weeks in office, her outlook on Maryland federal workers and more.

How does she think her Democratic Party can better appeal to working-class voters, who are shifting to the Republican Party in greater numbers over the past decade?

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
