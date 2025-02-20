Sen. Angela Alsobrooks addresses the state's federal workforce woes, sharp government cuts
U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks defeated former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan last November to win the seat held for 18 years by former Sen. Ben Cardin.
Alsobrooks joins Midday to discuss a busy first 6 weeks in office, her outlook on Maryland federal workers and more.
How does she think her Democratic Party can better appeal to working-class voters, who are shifting to the Republican Party in greater numbers over the past decade?