Great Blacks in Wax Museum gets an upgrade, and travelling exhibits

As we celebrate Black History this month, my next guest heads a museum which celebrates the achievements and the spirit of African Americans every day of the year.

Dr. Joanne Martin, along with her husband, Dr. Elmer Martin, opened the Great Blacks in Wax Museum in a storefront in 1983, with some wax figures they had purchased with money they had been saving to buy a house. Today, the museum’s collection includes more than 150 lifelike figures spanning Black history from slave ships to the present day.

Martin joins us to talk about recent upgrades to the museum's facilities, and a traveling in Annapolis and Washington, D.C.

