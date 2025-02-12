Bringing Black history to life for young readers

On Midday, a conversation with two award winning authors about their efforts to bring Black history to life for young readers.

Later in the program, Carole Boston Weatherford joins us to talk about her award-winning works for young adult and children, including Kin: Rooted in Hope and Becoming Billie Holiday. She was recently named 2025 Young People’s Poet Laureate.

The conversation begins with Jonathan Eig, author of King: A Life, which won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for biography. Now, the acclaimed book is released in an edition for young adults. Michael Long and Yohuru Williams adapted the book for younger readers. Eig and Long join Midday to discuss writing about history and education in a divisive political moment.

