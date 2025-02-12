© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Bringing Black history to life for young readers

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:08 PM EST

On Midday, a conversation with two award winning authors about their efforts to bring Black history to life for young readers.

Later in the program, Carole Boston Weatherford joins us to talk about her award-winning works for young adult and children, including Kin: Rooted in Hope and Becoming Billie Holiday. She was recently named 2025 Young People’s Poet Laureate.

The conversation begins with Jonathan Eig, author of King: A Life, which won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for biography. Now, the acclaimed book is released in an edition for young adults. Michael Long and Yohuru Williams adapted the book for younger readers. Eig and Long join Midday to discuss writing about history and education in a divisive political moment.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR BooksBlack History
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes