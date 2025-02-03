'Romancing the Novel' exhibit peeks under the hood of your favorite love story

A new exhibit at McDaniel College examines how the romance became the most popular but least respected of literary genres.

Romancing the Novel pushes back on criticism of the romance novel, and offers a look into the wide scope of the genre. Pam Regis, Professor of English Emerita at McDaniel College and a consultant on the exhibit, says romance novels celebrated joy and lightened readers lives.

The exhibit is open through March 7, 2025, at McDaniel College’s Esther Prangley Rice Gallery.

Robert Lemieux, Associate Professor of Communication and Cinema at McDaniel College and the exhibit's curator, joins Midday to discuss.