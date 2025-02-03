Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: What you need to know about the flu. And, a look at RFK Jr.'s confirmation hearings.

Dr. Leana Wen Midday Healthwatch, where they discuss issues affecting the health and well-being of Charm City residents.

Cases of the flu are up, while COVID rates are down. We discuss why COVID is may be inactive and why the flu season is so severe. Health officials are worried about the flu because of the emergent H5N1 strain of bird flu, which has been found in livestock across the nation.

And, the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced touch questioning during his confirmation hearing as he seeks to lead the nation's top health and science agencies. What did we learn about his intentions surrounding public health policy?

Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.