MLK 2025 Day of Service Spotlight: HeartSmiles and City Youth Matrix

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 17, 2025 at 12:05 PM EST
City Youth Matrix founder Aaron Vetter, left, and Heart Smiles founder Joni Holifield, right.
On Monday, Americans will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy with a day of service. For the past several years, Midday has shined a spotlight on a couple of organizations who are on the ground in their communities, centered, as Dr. King said, in the broader concerns of humanity.

This year, we speak to Joni Holifield, founder and executive director of HeartSmiles, and Aaron Vetter, founder and executive director of City Youth Matrix.

Both organizations help young people access opportunities to learn and grow. HeartSmiles works with young people in Baltimore, while City Youth Matrix is based in Frederick County.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.communitynonprofitsFrederick News-Post
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
