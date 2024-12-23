A pair of award-winning Baltimore authors return with new books

Today on Midday, two local authors discuss their new books, a collection of short stories and a compendium of daily inspirations to begin your day.

We begin with Marian Crotty, an award-winning associate professor of writing at Loyola University Maryland. Her latest book is a collection of eight short stories with strong, quirky, fascinating, female, LGBTQ protagonists, whose hopes and dreams, lives and loves are vividly and poignantly portrayed. Her new collection is called 'Near Strangers.'

Crotty won the Iowa Short Fiction Award for her first collection of short stories, 'What Counts as Love.'

Rebecca Faye Smith Galli also joins Midday. She is a columnist and author from Lutherville with a new book of reflections and essays called 'Morning Fuel.' Galli wrote the the daily compendium of thoughts to help readers start their day. The author faced a series of challenges and tragedies that inform her work, which is imbued with optimism and hope.