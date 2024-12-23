© 2024 WYPR
A pair of award-winning Baltimore authors return with new books

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 23, 2024 at 12:50 PM EST
Photo of Marian Crotty, top left, by Vickie Gray.

Today on Midday, two local authors discuss their new books, a collection of short stories and a compendium of daily inspirations to begin your day.

We begin with Marian Crotty, an award-winning associate professor of writing at Loyola University Maryland. Her latest book is a collection of eight short stories with strong, quirky, fascinating, female, LGBTQ protagonists, whose hopes and dreams, lives and loves are vividly and poignantly portrayed. Her new collection is called 'Near Strangers.'

Crotty won the Iowa Short Fiction Award for her first collection of short stories, 'What Counts as Love.'

Rebecca Faye Smith Galli also joins Midday. She is a columnist and author from Lutherville with a new book of reflections and essays called 'Morning Fuel.' Galli wrote the the daily compendium of thoughts to help readers start their day. The author faced a series of challenges and tragedies that inform her work, which is imbued with optimism and hope.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaybook reviewsWYPR Books
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
