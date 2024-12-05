© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Parenting is a challenge, and childcare is becoming more costly. What can you do about it?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 5, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
Georetta Alexander counts her students as they head outside.
Jessica Gallagher, The Baltimore Banner
Georetta Alexander counts her students as they head outside.

Today, we talk about raising young people—from babies to teenagers.

Dr. Ashanti Woods of the Mercy Medical Center answers your questions. Surveys of America’s young people find poor mental health is a widespread problem. How can you keep the young people in your life healthy and happy this winter?

Plus, good childcare has become more costly and difficult to find. 1 in 6 childcare providers have closed up shop since the beginning of the pandemic, and parents and caregivers across Maryland are feeling the strain.

We hear from Christina Eaglin, the author of Who’s Watching My Baby: A Complete Guide to Competent Childcare.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMaryland childcarechild careChildren
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes