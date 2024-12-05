Parenting is a challenge, and childcare is becoming more costly. What can you do about it?

Today, we talk about raising young people—from babies to teenagers.

Dr. Ashanti Woods of the Mercy Medical Center answers your questions. Surveys of America’s young people find poor mental health is a widespread problem. How can you keep the young people in your life healthy and happy this winter?

Plus, good childcare has become more costly and difficult to find. 1 in 6 childcare providers have closed up shop since the beginning of the pandemic, and parents and caregivers across Maryland are feeling the strain.

We hear from Christina Eaglin, the author of Who’s Watching My Baby: A Complete Guide to Competent Childcare.

