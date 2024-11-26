Has one of Baltimore's largest community foundations lived up to its potential, and its promise?

The Baltimore Children & Youth Fund supports access to arts, athletics, music, mental healthcare and more, using 3 percent of the city’s property tax each year.

The idea behind the community foundation is to fundamentally change the dynamic for nonprofits in the city, and get more money into the hands of Baltimoreans making a difference in the lives of children across the city. In 2024, BCYF awarded $9 million in grant funding to 91 youth programs.

However, some critics say more transparency into the funds is needed. Can the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund guarantee its using the fund wisely, and create an impact?

BCYF CEO and President Alysia Lee joins the program to talk about their work. Lonnie Walker of JOY Baltimore, a grantee of the community foundation also joins the conversation.

Later, Heather Iliff of group Maryland Nonprofits talks best practices for community foundations and how smaller nonprofits can make a bigger impact.

