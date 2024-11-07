© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election Coverage
Programs
Midday

A new leader for Baltimore Public Works leans into new practices

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
A worker with the Baltimore Department of Public Works. Photo by Rachel Baye/WYPR.
Rachel Baye
/
WYPR
Baltimore Department of Public Works trash collection.

Khalil Zaied is the newly sworn-in Director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

He takes over an agency that has been rocked by scandal, and roundly criticized by workers and people outside of DPW for ineffective and hostile organizational culture. A lack of training and accountability and insufficient emergency protocols even contributed to the death of a DPW worker, Ronald Silver II, last summer.

Zaied joins Midday to discuss how he intends to address the questions surrounding DPW.

Mayor Brandon Scott swore-in Khalil Zaied as Director of the Department of Public Works in October 2024.
Photo courtesy Department of Public Works.
Mayor Brandon Scott swore-in Khalil Zaied as Director of the Department of Public Works in October 2024.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBaltimore City DPW
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes