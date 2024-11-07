A new leader for Baltimore Public Works leans into new practices

Khalil Zaied is the newly sworn-in Director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

He takes over an agency that has been rocked by scandal, and roundly criticized by workers and people outside of DPW for ineffective and hostile organizational culture. A lack of training and accountability and insufficient emergency protocols even contributed to the death of a DPW worker, Ronald Silver II, last summer.

Zaied joins Midday to discuss how he intends to address the questions surrounding DPW.